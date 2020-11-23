ULTIM’ORA – Dzeko negativo al Covid! Cambiano gli scenari per Napoli-Roma

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Edin Dzeko è guarito dal Coronavirus e l’annuncio arriva direttamente dal calciatore bosniaco tramite Instagram:

Da capire ora se sarà in campo contro il Napoli domenica sera allo Stadio San Paolo, ore 20;45.

