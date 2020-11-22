LIVE – Primo giallo del match va al Napoli: sanzione ingiusta per Bakayoko

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Al 15′ arriva il primo giallo della partita: Bakayoko ha preso il cartellino dopo un’intervento su Saelemaekers. Sanzione di Valeri molto dubbia perchè il francese ha cercato l’anticipo. Svista totale per l’arbitro

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE