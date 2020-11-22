LIVE – Milan, Ibra chiede il cambio: dentro Colombo

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

Al 77′ Ibrahimovic ha avvertito una fitta muscolare, lo svedese si accascia a terra e chiede il cambio: al suo posto Colombo, il giovane attaccante rossonero

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE