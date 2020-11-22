LIVE – Iniziato il secondo tempo, subito giallo per Calabria

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

E’ appena ripreso il secondo tempo tra Napoli e Milan, nessuna sostituzione in entrambe le rose.

E’ arrivato il primo giallo anche per i rossoneri: infatti al 46′ Calabria è stato ammonito da Valeri siccome ha allontanato il pallone.

