Del Genio torna su Juve-Napoli: “Rinvio? De Laurentiis avrebbe detto sì a parti inverse”

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Paolo Del Genio è tornato a parlare di Juventus-Napoli a Tele A.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

“A parti inverse De Laurentiis avrebbe trovato un accordo con Agnelli e la Lega. Quasi tutti i presidenti avrebbero fatto così”.

