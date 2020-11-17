Alvino: “Osimhen domani farà accertamenti, titolare con il Milan? Vi spiego…”

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Attraverso il suo account Instagram, Carlo Alvino ha dato aggiornamenti sulle condizioni di Victor Osimhen.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

Osimhen domani effettuerà accertamenti in Italia. Titolare con il Milan? Difficile se non impossibile”.

