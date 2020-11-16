Nations League, annullata Svizzera-Ucraina: tre positivi negli ospiti

Come si pensava già nei giorni scorsi, è stata annullata la gara tra Svizzera ed Ucraina valida per la Nations League. Tre giocatori ucraini sono positivi al Covid-19 e, appunto come riporta Maurizio Pistocchi su Twitter, la gara è stata sospesa.

Sospesa Svizzera-Ucraina, in programma domani per l’ultima giornata del gruppo 4 del girone A di #NationsLeague : tre giocatori ucraini sono positivi al COVID-19

— Maurizio Pistocchi (@pisto_gol) November 16, 2020