Gol capolavoro di Mertens con il Belgio

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Gol capolavoro di Mertens con il Belgio. Il 14 del Napoli con la sua Nazionale ha confezionato un gol straordinario su punizione; un gol che ha portato in vantaggio per 2-0 i diavoli rossi sull’Inghilterra.

