Italia-Polonia: termina 1-0 il primo tempo

Luigi Di Palma
Luigi Di Palma
-

Termina 1-0 il primo tempo di Italia-Polonia, a segnare il gol che sblocca gli azzurri è di Jorginho. L’ex Napoli ha firmato il gol del vantaggio dal dischetto e porta gli azzurri negli spogliatoi in vantaggio.

