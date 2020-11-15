Insigne, eguagliati Balotelli e Mancini

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Lorenzo Insigne, con ogni probabilità partirà da titolare contro la Polonia, dopo l’infortunio. Raggiunge dunque Balotelli e Mancini, mentre se dovesse essere presente contro la Bosnia, eguaglierà Fiore, Boniperti ed Aquilani.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE