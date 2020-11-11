Nazionali, Mertens non convocato dal Belgio per l’amichevole

Il Belgio è in campo per affrontare in amichevole la Svizzera. Tra i convocati però non c’è Dries Mertens, ma non dovrebbero esserci problemi. Il 14 azzurro attenderà le gare di Nations League per scendere in campo con la sua rappresentativa.

