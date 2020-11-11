Nazionali – Italia avanti a fine primo tempo contro l’Estonia

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Dopo i primi 45 minuti di gioco l’Italia è in vantaggio per 2-0 nell’amichevole contro l’Estonia. In gol prima Grifo e poi Bernardeschi, vicino alla prima gioia in Nazionale Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

