UFFICIALE – Vargas, nuova avventura per l’ex Napoli: ecco dove

Edu Vargas, attaccante cileno che nella stagione 2012-13 ha militato nel Napoli, è ufficialmente passato all’Atletico Mineiro firmando fino al 2022. Di seguito, il tweet della squadra brasiliana.

