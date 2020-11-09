FIGC – Confermata la candidatura di Gravina per l’esecutivo UEFA

Gabriele Gravina, numero uno della FIGC, sarà candidato a membro dell’esecutivo UEFA.

Le elezioni avverranno il 2 marzo 2021.

Fonte: Ansa

