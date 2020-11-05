Meret sui social: “Vittoria fondamentale su un campo ostico!”

Scritto da:
Alessia Volpe
-

Alex Meret, portiere del Napoli, ha commentato, attraverso i social, la vittoria sul campo del Rijeka per 2 a 1.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le sue parole:

Vittoria importante su un campo difficile!”.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE