Politano: “Partita difficile, ma siamo stati bravi a riprenderla!”

Scritto da:
Alessia Volpe
-

Matteo Politano, attaccante del Napoli, ha espresso la sua gioia per i tre punti conquistati sul campo del Rijeka attraverso un tweet.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le sue parole:

“In Europa non ci sono mai partite facili, bravi tutti a riprenderla!”

