LIVE – Rijeka v Napoli, autogol dei padroni di casa: azzurri in vantaggio!

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Al 62′ minuto il Napoli ribalta il risultato grazie ad un autogol del difensore Braut. Il pallone viene toccato da Politano e poi finisce sul ginocchio del difensore del club croato.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE