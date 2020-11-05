Koulibaly: “Fondamentale vincere, ora testa al Bologna!”

Kalidou Koulibaly, difensore del Napoli, ha espresso la sua gioia per i tre punti conquistati contro il Rijeka attraverso un tweet.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le sue parole:

Era fondamentale vincerla e l’abbiamo fatto. Ora pensiamo alla Serie A!”.

