Formazione ufficiale del Rijeka: Rozman con la difesa a cinque

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Anche il Rijeka ha comunicato l’undici titolare che scenderà in campo alle 18:55 contro il Napoli:

RIJEKA (5-3-2): Nevistic; Tomecak, Escoval, Velkoski, Smolcic, Braut; Muric, Cerin, Loncar; Kulenovic, Menalo. All. Rozman

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE