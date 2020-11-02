Serie A, svelato dall’AIC il calciatore del mese di ottobre

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

L’Associazione Italiana Calciatori (AIC) ha svelato su Twitter il giocatore del mese della Serie A, votato dagli altri calciatori professionisti. A trionfare è stato il numero 11 del Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Di seguito. il tweet:

