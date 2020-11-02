Anche per Mario Rui traguardo importante: partita numero 100 in maglia azzurra

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Entrando nella gara contro il Sassuolo, Mario Rui ha raggiunto le 100 partite con la maglia del Napoli in tutte le competizioni.

Queste le presenze nel dettaglio:

Serie A: 71 gare

Coppe Europee: 23 gare

Coppa Italia: 6 gare

