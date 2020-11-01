Spezia-Juventus 1-1 a Cesena

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

La Juventus, ferma sull’1-1 a Cesena contro lo Spezia. Vantaggio iniziale firmato da Alvaro Morata, che ci riprova successivamente ma in off-side. Al termine del primo tempo, pareggia Pobega, che ristabilisce l’equilibro.

