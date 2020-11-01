Parziale – Udinese -Milan: Kessiè porta in vantaggio i rossoneri

Filippo Romano
Filippo Romano
-

Il Milan è in vantaggio ad Udine, grazie alla rete di Frank Kessiè, dopo un’ottima prima frazione condotta. I rossoneri si rimettono in testa alla classifica, con 16 punti momentanei.

