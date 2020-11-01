Gattuso concede la serata libera alla squadra : i dettagli

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Secondo quanto riporta il Corriere dello Sport, Gennaro Gattuso, ha concesso la serata libera alla squadra, dati anche i numerosi impegni ravvicinati. Si raduneranno questa mattina al Britannique, prima della sfida.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE