Buffon su Pirlo: “Nascerà qualcosa di importante, gestisce in maniera esemplare…”

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Gianluigi Buffon, portiere della Juventus, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni sul coach Andrea Pirlo: “Sa gestire molto bene i momenti delicati, tirando fuori il meglio da ognuno di noi! Sono sicuro che nascerà qualcosa di importante…”.

