LIVE – Trionfo Napoli in Spagna, primi tre punti in Europa!

Termina 0-1 il match tra Real Sociedad e Napoli, gli azzurri trionfano grazie alla rete fortuita di Politano. Match che si sblocca nel secondo tempo per i cambi. Nota dolente l’espulsione di Osimhen nel finale che salterà il Rijeka.

