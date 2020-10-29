LIVE – Infortunio per Insigne! Al suo posto subentra Hirving Lozano

Al 22′ minuto del primo tempo Lorenzo Insigne è costretto ad uscire a causa di un problema ai flessori, al suo posto entra Hirving Lozano.

