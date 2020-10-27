Shakhtar-Inter, il risultato alla fine dei primi 45 minuti

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Allo Stadio Olimpico di Kiev si sta giocando Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter, gara valida per la seconda giornata di Champions League. I nerazzurri dopo i primi 45 minuti sono ancora bloccati sullo 0-0, nonostante gli 8 tiri di cui 3 in porta.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE