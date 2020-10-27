PRIMA PAGINA – Gazzetta: “Milalt, niente fuga”

Scritto da:
Antonio De Filippo
-

L’edizione odierna de La Gazzetta dello Sport mette in risalto in prima pagina il posticipo della quarta giornata di campionato andato in scena ieri sera a Milano. Un pareggio tra i rossoneri e la Roma che favorisce il Napoli.

ECCO LA FOTO

Prima Pagina

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE