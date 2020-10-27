PRIMA PAGINA – CdS: “Insigne, il Napoli è tuo”

Scritto da:
Antonio De Filippo
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli.

L’edizione campana de Il Corriere dello Sport mette in risalto in prima pagina il ritorno in campo (con gol) del capitano Insigne, che si è ripreso il Napoli ed è pronto a restare a vita in azzurro.

ECCO LA FOTO

Prima Pagina Campania

