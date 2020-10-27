Cristiano Ronaldo: “Maradona? Mi ha fatto sognare”

In onore dei 60 anni di Diego Armando Maradona, che compirà il 30 ottobre, Cristiano Ronaldo elogia l’argentino a France Football.
Di seguito le dichiarazioni di CR7:
“Maradona dice che lo faccio sognare? In verità lui ha fatto sognare me”.
