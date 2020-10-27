Alvino: “Domani allenamento al San Paolo! Ecco il programma del Napoli”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Carlo Alvino, su Twitter, ha riportato degli aggiornamenti sulla giornata di domani, che vedrà il Napoli partire per la Spagna in vista del match contro la Real Sociedad.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE