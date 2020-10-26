“Insigne Show” – Leggi la prima pagina de Il Mattino

Scritto da:
Davide Luise
-

La prima pagina de Il Mattino titola: “Insigne Show. Apre Roberto, pareggia Lorenzo e chiude Petagna”.

Più sotto invece Il Mattino riporra le dichiarazioni di Gattuso sul rinnovo: “Sono all’antica rinnovo senza clausole”.

