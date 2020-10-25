SOCIAL – Fabian Ruiz esulta: “Importante vittoria”

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Fabian Ruiz non ha giocato una partita straordinaria ma ha contribuito lo stesso alla vittoria azzurra ed ha voluto festeggiare su Instagram con una didascalia molto semplice: “Importante vittoria! +3! Bravi ragazzi”. Di seguito la foto:

