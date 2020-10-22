Martins Indi: “Il Napoli non ci ha sottovalutati, gli abbiamo concesso davvero poco”

Il difensore dell’AZ Alkmaar, Bruno Martins Indi, ha parlato ai microfoni di RTL di Napoli-AZ.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

“Il Napoli non ci ha sottovalutati, abbiamo giocato bene e concesso poco. Siamo orgogliosi del risultato ottenuto”:

