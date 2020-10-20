Lazio – BvB: le formazioni ufficiali, in avanti Inzaghi sceglie la coppia Immobile – Correa

Notte speciale stasera all’Olimpico di Roma: infatti la Lazio di Simone Inzaghi fa il suo esordio in Champions League dopo 13 anni d’assenza, sfidando i tedeschi del Borussia Dortmund.
Le formazioni ufficiali:
Lazio (3-5-2) – Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Fares; Correa, Immobile. Allenatore: Simone Inzaghi.
Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1) – Hitz; Piszczek, Hummels, Delaney; Meunier, Guerreiro, Witsel, Bellingham; Reus, Sancho; Haaland. Allenatore: Favre.