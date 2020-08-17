ULTIM’ORA – Il Barcellona esonera Setien: il comunicato blaugrana

Dopo una stagione completamente al di sotto delle aspettative e la batosta in Champions contro il Bayern Monaco, il Barcellona quest’oggi ha deciso di sollevare Quique Setien dall’incarico di allenatore della prima squadra.

Il comunicato ufficiale:

The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setién is no longer the first team coach. This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days.