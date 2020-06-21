L’Atalanta vince nel recupero: Gasperini torna a +12 dal Napoli

Scritto da:
Francesco Moscatello
-
blank

Torna la Serie A con i recuperi e torna a farsi complicata la lotta per la Champions League per il Napoli: con il successo di oggi dell’Atalanta, i nerazzurri, ora quarti, tornano a +12 punti dalla squadra di Gattuso con lo stesso numero di partite giocate. A dodici giornate dal termine, la possibilità per partecipare alla prossima edizione della coppa europea più prestigiosa si fa sempre più piccola.

