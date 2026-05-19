Ufficiale – Gilmour e McTominay convocati per il Mondiale: in lista altri due “italiani”

Scritto da:
Ivan Holmes
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La Scozia ha diramato la lista dei 26 calciatori che prenderanno parte alla spedizione per il Mondiale. Regolarmente presenti Gilmour e McTominay. Convocati dalla Serie A anche Ché Adams del Torino e Lewis Ferguson del Bologna.

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