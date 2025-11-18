Scozia-Danimarca 1-1: Hojlund risponde a McTominay su rigore!

Scozia-Danimarca è tutta Made in Napoli! Dopo il vantaggio per gli scozzesi realizzato da McTominay, al minuto 57′ è un altro azzurro a segnare, stavolta per gli ospiti.

Si tratta di Rasmus Hojlund, che ha segnato su calcio di rigore.

