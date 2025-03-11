Convocati Scozia – Regolarmente presenti Gilmour e McTominay, presenti altri due “italiani”

Scritto da:
Ivan Holmes
-

Steve Clarke, ct della Scozia, ha diramato la lista dei convocati per il play-off di Nations League contro la Grecia. Presenti i due azzurri Gilmour e McTominay, dalla Serie A ci sono anche Lewis Ferguson e Chè Adams.

Questi i convocati:

Articolo precedenteSky – Ottime notizie dall’infermeria, Neres è recuperato e ci sarà col Venezia

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE