Ufficiale – Cajuste in Nazionale: convocato per le sfide a Moldavia e Belgio

Scritto da:
Ivan Holmes
-

Jens Cajuste è stato convocato dalla sua Nazionale per le sfide di qualificazione a Euro24 contro Moldavia e Belgio. Di seguito la lista completa dei convocati della Svezia:

Articolo precedenteUFFICIALE – Ostigard convocato dalla Nazionale norvegese
Articolo successivoTmw – Il malcontento di Mario Rui nasce dalla panchina contro il Real Madrid. Il retroscena

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE