Slovacchia: Lobotka stacanovista anche in Nazionale, 90 minuti in campo

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Slovacchia: Lobotka stacanovista anche in Nazionale nell’amichevole odierna contro il Cile. Dunque, il regista slovacco, è indispensabile anche per la Nazionale di Mister Calzona.

