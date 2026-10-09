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Venerdì 9 Ottobre 2026
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Nuovo presidente federale, assemblea Figc il 14 dicembre

Nuovo presidente federale, assemblea Figc convocata il 14 dicembre per eleggere il vertice federale e i consiglieri.

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Giovanni Malagò
Foto: <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2020-01-11_Alpine_Skiing_at_the_2020_Winter_Youth_Olympics_%E2%80%93_Women%27s_Combined_%E2%80%93_Medal_ceremony_(Martin_Rulsch)_11_(cropped).jpg">Martin Rulsch , Wikimedia Commons</a> / Wikimedia Commons (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>), rielaborata da MondoNapoli
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  • L'assemblea elettiva Figc è fissata per il 14 dicembre a Fiumicino
  • Verrà scelto il nuovo presidente federale e i consiglieri delle componenti
  • L'incontro si terrà all'Hotel Hilton Rome Airport, convocato da Giovanni Malagò

L’elezione del nuovo presidente federale della Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio si terrà il prossimo 14 dicembre. A quanto si apprende, il commissario straordinario Giovanni Malagò ha convocato l’assemblea federale elettiva per lunedì 14 dicembre all’Hotel Hilton Rome Airport di Fiumicino.

L’appuntamento è fissato alle 8.30 in prima convocazione e alle 11 in seconda. L’ordine del giorno prevede la verifica dei poteri, l’elezione del presidente dell’assemblea, l’elezione dei consiglieri federali delle componenti ai sensi dell’articolo 26, comma 4, dello statuto federale e, soprattutto, l’elezione del nuovo presidente federale.

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