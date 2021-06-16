Italia-Svizzera, 2-0 per gli azzurri! Doppietta di Locatelli

Minuto 52, l’Italia raddoppia e si porta in vantaggio per 2-0 contro la Svizzera. Ancora Locatelli, che si sta regalando una serata da incorniciare. Doppietta con un gran tiro di sinistro da fuori area che si va ad insaccare nell’angolino basso.

