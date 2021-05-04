UFFICIALE – La lista dei convocati per l’Europeo si allarga da 23 a 26 calciatori. Il 1 giugno la deadline

Attraverso un comunicato sui media ufficiale, l’UEFA questa mattina ha annunciato l’aumento da 23 a 26 calciatori convocabili per Euro2020. La deadline è fissata per il 1 giugno e dopo quella data si potranno effettuare sostituzioni solo in caso di infortuni o positività al Covid-19.
Il comunicato:
🏆 #EURO2020 squads will feature up to 26 players.— UEFA (@UEFA) May 4, 2021
👕 Squad lists will be submitted on 1 June, but teams will be able to make unlimited replacements in case of serious injury or illness before the first match. Goalkeepers can be replaced ahead of each match.
Full details: ⬇️