UFFICIALE – La lista dei convocati per l’Europeo si allarga da 23 a 26 calciatori. Il 1 giugno la deadline

Attraverso un comunicato sui media ufficiale, l’UEFA questa mattina ha annunciato l’aumento da 23 a 26 calciatori convocabili per Euro2020. La deadline è fissata per il 1 giugno e dopo quella data si potranno effettuare sostituzioni solo in caso di infortuni o positività al Covid-19.

Il comunicato:

🏆 #EURO2020 squads will feature up to 26 players.



👕 Squad lists will be submitted on 1 June, but teams will be able to make unlimited replacements in case of serious injury or illness before the first match. Goalkeepers can be replaced ahead of each match.



