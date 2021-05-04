UFFICIALE – La lista dei convocati per l’Europeo si allarga da 23 a 26 calciatori. Il 1 giugno la deadline

Nicola Vincoli
Attraverso un comunicato sui media ufficiale, l’UEFA questa mattina ha annunciato l’aumento da 23 a 26 calciatori convocabili per Euro2020. La deadline è fissata per il 1 giugno e dopo quella data si potranno effettuare sostituzioni solo in caso di infortuni o positività al Covid-19.

Il comunicato:

