VIDEO – Sabatini: “Catena sinistra del Milan più forte del Napoli”. Trevisani: “Maignan più forte di Ospina”￼

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

A Pressing c’è stato uno scambio di opinioni sul confronto tra Milan e Napoli, due squadre in lotta per essere l’anti-Inter in chiave scudetto. Nel video qui di seguito i pareri di Sandro Sabatini e Riccardo Trevisani:

