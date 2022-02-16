VIDEO – Ordine: “L’ultima punizione del Napoli è da uscire pazzi!” Sabatini: “Ospina sbaglia sul goal…”￼

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

A Pressing, trasmissione su Mediaset, i vari opinionisti hanno discusso di Napoli-Inter. Di seguito, in video, le opinioni di Franco Ordine e Sandro Sabatini:

