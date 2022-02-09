De Maggio: “Napoli-Inter è la sfida dell’anno! La gente non vede l’ora sia sabato”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Durante la trasmissione Pressing, il noto giornalista Walter De Maggio è intervenuto per dire la sua sull’importantissima sfida di sabato tra Napoli e Inter. Scopri di più guardando il video in allegato:

