FOTO – Elmas supporta la Macedonia da casa

Simone Soriano
Tramite i propri profili social, Eljif Elmas ha postato alcune foto in cui lo si vede seguire la nazionale macedone da casa. Macedonia che, a marzo, sarà avversaria dell’Italia nelle qualificazioni ai mondiali:

